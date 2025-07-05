Heating season: Zelenskyy announced agreements with partners on energy resources
Kyiv expects to sign agreements with partners to secure the country's energy resources for the heating season. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced these plans in his evening address at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome.
"Today, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported on his communication with our European partners. We have a list of very clear goals in preparing for the next heating season. There are things that I have discussed at the highest political level with European leaders," the head of state said.
Currently, at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, and Naftogaz, such agreements with partners are being prepared for implementation, the president added.
Ukraine expects that next week, during the Conference in Rome, its officials will be able to sign relevant agreements with European countries to secure the country's energy resources, Zelenskyy noted.
- At the end of June, the Ministry of Energy stated that Ukraine is accumulating strategic reserves of natural gas, fuel oil, and coal to ensure the stable operation of thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants during the winter period. The ministry claims that there will be sufficient resources for the winter.
- In early July, Ukraine and Poland agreed to extend the temporary increase in the guaranteed throughput capacity for natural gas imports from Poland to Ukraine until September 2026.