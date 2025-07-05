Heating season: Zelenskyy announced agreements with partners on energy resources

The President discussed such supplies with the leadership of Europe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: JASON ALDEN / EPA)

Kyiv expects to sign agreements with partners to secure the country's energy resources for the heating season. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced these plans in his evening address at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome.

"Today, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported on his communication with our European partners. We have a list of very clear goals in preparing for the next heating season. There are things that I have discussed at the highest political level with European leaders," the head of state said.

Currently, at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, and Naftogaz, such agreements with partners are being prepared for implementation, the president added.

Ukraine expects that next week, during the Conference in Rome, its officials will be able to sign relevant agreements with European countries to secure the country's energy resources, Zelenskyy noted.