The dictator demanded an end to mobilization and military aid to Ukraine. The Center under the National Security and Defense Council noted that Russia wants to repeat Minsk

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he agrees with the U.S. proposal for a truce but once again set radical conditions for Ukraine. His remarks at a press conference with his Belarusian "colleague" Alexander Lukashenko were reported by Russian propagandists.

Putin claimed he agreed to cease hostilities but added that this "must lead to lasting peace."

At the same time, the dictator said Russia supports a 30-day truce with Ukraine but added that "there are nuances." By this, Putin referred to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region and "other issues" concerning the front line.

Additionally, the tyrant demands that Ukraine halt mobilization and stop receiving military aid during the truce, while insisting on control over its implementation.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, noted that this is typical Russian behavior in international politics: "We are ready to cease fire, but there are 'nuances.'"

"It is important to understand that Russia's information strategy will always be aimed at blaming Ukraine for their own violations, making strange demands, and repeating what happened during Minsk. This is their tactic—lying and accusing," Kovalenko said.

Earlier, Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia is not interested in a temporary ceasefire. According to him, Moscow sees such a truce as merely a "temporary pause" for Ukrainian forces. The Center under the National Security and Defense Council called these statements manipulative.