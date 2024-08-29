Russian drone attack: wreckage falls in two districts of Kyiv

In the Dniprovskyi district, there is no damage or casualties, in Holosiyivskyi there is damage in a high-rise building, in Desnyanskyi a gazebo is on fire

Illustrative photo: Pacific Press

Russians attack Ukraine with drones – there is damage and fire in Kyiv due to falling debris, announced Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, the wreckage of the drone fell on a children's playground between the buildings. The emergency services went there to check, the mayor wrote.

At the place where the wreckage of the UAV fell, there was no destruction or casualties, there was no fire, Serhiy Popko, the head of the military administration, said.

In Kyiv's Holosiyivskyi district, debris damaged windows and doors in an apartment on the sixth floor of a residential building, "a small fragment similar to a nut" was found there, operational services reported. Specialists are heading there, data on the damage and victims are being ascertained, Klitschko reports.

Emergency services went to Desnianskyi district as locals reported the fall of the wreckage of the drone, the mayor wrote.

Where the wreckage of the drone fell, a gazebo in a cottage town is on fire, rescuers travelled to the scene, Klitschko wrote. There was no information about the victims.

On Wednesday, the Russians carried out an airstrike on Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, causing casualties and destruction.