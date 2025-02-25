Spymaster Budanov names number of self-propelled guns and MLRS that Russia received from North Korea

The Ukrainian spy chief noted that North Korea has already supplied this equipment to the Russian troops and they have begun to use it

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Office of the President)

Russia has received a significant military boost from North Korea, acquiring 120 long-range self-propelled artillery systems and 120 multiple launch rocket systems, head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said during a special YES meeting marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

North Korea has already delivered these systems to the Russian military, which have begun utilizing them. The 120 artillery systems are believed to be 170mm, (likely referring to the long-range Koksan systems -ed.), while the 120 rocket launchers are 240mm.

Budanov highlighted the significance of these deliveries, noting that North Korea supplies 49% of Russia's artillery ammunition for 122-152mm calibers and rockets for 122m systems like the Grad.

On January 23,, Budanov announced that North Korea would supply Russia with a new batch of short-range ballistic missiles, KN-23, along with artillery systems and ammunition in 2025.

South Korean intelligence reported on February 11 that North Korea had transferred around 200 long-range artillery units to Russia.

On February 18, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck a North Korean Koksan self-propelled artillery system in Luhansk Oblast, marking a precedent in the conflict.