Ukraine outlines expectations for NATO summit: Securing irreversibility of course towards Alliance

Ukraine hopes that the decisions of NATO member states at the upcoming summit in Washington will affirm the "irreversibility of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our expectations regarding Euro-Atlantic integration remain unchanged: membership. And the wording matters, although, of course, as a country fighting for its survival for the third year in a row, we prioritize concrete actions," she said.

According to Stefanishyna, Ukraine and its partners are preparing a package of decisions to strengthen the country's defense capabilities ahead of the summit.

Previously, The Telegraph reported that the US and Germany allegedly want to soften the wording about the "irreversible" future membership of Ukraine in the summit decision. The UK and a group of European countries were hoping for the "irreversible" wording in the communiqué, according to the media.

Regarding the summit formulations, the Deputy Prime Minister thanked those allies who understand the danger of any "verbal ambiguities regarding Ukraine's integration."

"The stable, unprecedented support of Ukrainian citizens for NATO membership cements the irreversibility of the Euro-Atlantic course. Ukraine will not be a 'gray zone,' this is a matter of our survival. We hope that this position will be enshrined in the allies' decisions at the summit," Stefanishyna said.

