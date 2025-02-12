Ukraine's latest cyber attack disrupts Russian oil and gas infrastructure
Ukrainian cyber experts from Defense Intelligence and Armed Forces have successfully targeted key Russian oil and gas companies, including Gazprom's main contractor, disrupting their operations and causing significant damage, a source in military intelligence told LIGA.net.
On February 7-8, Ukrainian cyber forces launched a destructive attack on Gazstroyprom, a company involved in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, and 22 other enterprises providing services for the construction and maintenance of Russia's oil and gas infrastructure.
The affected companies include Gazprom-avtomatizatsiya, GSP-komplektatsiya, Infoservis region, Vektor Vostok, SSK gazregion, GSP tsentr, GSP-servis, GSP-tekhnologii, GSP-mekhanizatsiya, GSP-neftegazpererabotka, GSP-pererabotka, GSP-GSM, GSP-1, GSP-2, GSP-4, GSP-5, GSP-6, GSP-7, Sfera-grupp, GSP-investitsii, Gazstroyprom-avtotransportnoe predpriyatie, and GSP-finans.
The cyber attack disabled over 120 physical hypervisor servers, destroyed file storage containing 2,000 terabytes of documentation, and rendered more than 10,000 computers of critical Russian enterprises inoperable. All systems and services were halted.
The potential losses for these companies are estimated to range from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars.
Previous cyber operations:
- From December 30 to January 1, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine conducted a "New Year's greeting" cyber attack on the Russian oil sector, including Lukoil.
- On January 30, a source in intelligence reported that the DIU carried out a DDoS attack on the digital infrastructure of Russian companies Gazprom and Gazpromneft.