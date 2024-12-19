Ukraine's Neptune missile undergoes major modifications, enhancing capabilities, says Navy commander

Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa heads the state commission for the acceptance of this weaponry

Oleksiy Neyizhpapa (Photo: Navy)

The Neptune missile has undergone significant modifications, enhancing its capabilities over the past two years, Ukrainian Navy Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa said in an interview with ArmyInform.

"We have joined the elite club of countries that produce cruise missiles. After we sank the Moskva, the Ukrainian Navy even gained primacy in this club. I head the state commission for the acceptance of these missiles," Neyizhpapa said.

All modifications are happening under his supervision, and the Navy is in constant communication with Oleh Korostelyov, a Hero of Ukraine and the scientist behind the missile's development.

"He is constantly coming up with new modifications that will increase the range and accuracy of the Neptune," the commander stated.

"Unfortunately, I cannot disclose all the secrets and new tactical characteristics, as this could benefit the enemy, but I can assure you that the Neptune of 2022 and the Neptune of 2024 are already different missiles," the Vice Admiral stated.

The Neptune missile has been successfully deployed in several key operations:

In March, Ukrainian forces used the Neptune missile to strike the Russian warship Konstantin Olshansky.

In May, Ukrainian defenders launched Neptune missiles at oil terminals in the port of Kavkaz and a ferry crossing in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

In December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the long-range Neptune missile would soon become a formidable reality for the enemy.

It was previously reported that Ukraine has produced 100 Neptune missiles since the beginning of 2024.