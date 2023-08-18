Ukraine defence spending this year nears UAH 1trn

Since the start of this year, the Ukrainian state expenditures for defence and security have reached UAH 969.2 billion (USD 26.25 billion), the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Security and defence is the biggest item in the Ukrainian state budget.

In July alone, budget expenditures on security and defence totalled UAH 150.2 billion, with the funds allocated to:

Salaries for military personnel, rank and file and police officers

Purchase of military or specialised equipment, weapons, ammunition, defence products, personal protective equipment, fuel and lubricants, food

Medical support

Other types of expenses to support the activities of the relevant bodies and formations.

The Ukrainian finance ministry reminds that every Ukrainian can not only support the Defence Forces, but also increase the savings guaranteed by the state by purchasing military bonds.

Also, payments to the military increased to UAH 77 billion last month.

