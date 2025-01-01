BAGO.UA free bulletin board adds "Auto" and "HR & Job" sections

The BAGO.UA application offers new sections "Auto" and "Jobs". Easily find transport and vacancies. Posting ads is free.

In December 2024, two new sections appeared on the free BAGO.UA bulletin board – "Auto" and "Work", which opens up even more opportunities for platform users to post a job or advertise a car sale. This update makes BAGO's message board even more convenient for anyone who wants to sell or buy vehicles, as well as find a job or qualified employees.

The Auto category is a large classifieds category where users can post ads and offers for the sale and purchase of cars, trucks, special equipment, motorcycles, buses, watercraft, trailers, and even motorhomes. The category is designed so that users can easily find the right subcategory and quickly find potential buyers or sellers.

The HR / Jobs section opens up new opportunities forboth job seekers and employers. Now companies can post vacancies in various fields of activity for free, and candidates can submit resumes and quickly find suitable offers. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to post a resume and find a suitable job in just a few clicks.

The launch of these sections is another step in the development of BAGO.UA as a modern and multifunctional platform. Thanks to its ease of use, intuitive design and no restrictions on the number of free ads submitted, BAGO.UA becomes even more accessible to users.

What new features have appeared on the site?

Place and add for the sale of a car

Place a job search ad

Post a vacancy to find an employee

Post a resume to find a job

Find a job among the available vacancies

The work that was done by the BAGO team in December:

Important changes were made to the ad submission form, the resume submission mechanism was simplified and improved, auto-selection of categories was implemented, and a new selector was developed for the Auto category, which allows you to add/filter car models without changing the category. Now the search for transportation or work becomes easier and more efficient, and you can place a car ad and post a job absolutely free of charge.

Take advantage of the new sections: "Jobs", ‘Cars’ today and see the convenience of BAGO's bulletin board right now! Post a job, post a resume, sell cars with BAGO.UA – quickly, easily and for free!

