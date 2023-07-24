The sale of Naftogaz gas enabled private gas producers to invest in new drilling

Thanks to the purchase of gas by Naftogaz from private gas producers, the companies will be able to invest in new drilling and repair works, as well as pay royalties to state and local budgets.

This was reported by the executive director of the Association of Gas Production Companies of Ukraine, Artem Petrenko.

According to him, since April 26, Naftogaz bought 740 million cubic meters of gas from private miners and traders. Petrenko noted that this event was decisive for gas production companies, as they were able to sell gas in a transparent market way.

"Selling gas on the exchange allows companies to invest in new drilling and repair works, pay royalties to state and local budgets, and plan new projects," he said.

Petrenko emphasized that it is also useful for Naftogaz, which can buy domestic gas instead of importing it from abroad.

"This is a question of Ukraine's energy security, and we see that Naftogaz is practically trying to do everything possible not to import gas," he added.