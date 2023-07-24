Sale of energy resources at UEEX for the first half of 2023

According to the results of the first half of 2023, the cost of selling energy resources at UEEX increased by 16% compared to the same period last year. Electric energy occupies a significant share in the overall structure of sales. A significant increase in sales was observed, in particular, at auctions of natural gas, oil and gas condensate.

During 6 months of 2023, 441 auctions for the purchase and sale of electricity were held at the UEEX. In the first half of 2023, the total amount of electricity sold at UEEX amounted to 25.41 million MWh.

During the same period, 244 trading sessions were held on the medium and long-term market, as well as 4 trading sessions each day on the short-term market, in the direction of "Natural gas". According to the results of these auctions, 909.67 million cubic meters of resource were sold and concluded 289 exchange certificates (medium- and long-term market) and 162 agreements (short-term market).

Also, according to the results of 44 auctions, 119.34 thousand tons of liquefied gas and 640 tons of oil products were sold. Sale of volumes of oil and gas condensate amounted to 1,462.3 thousand tons (without taking into account differential trading).

In total of 1,609 exchange certificates were concluded for the purchase and sale of energy resources (except electricity) in PP "BETS". More than 2,500 certificates have been concluded for the purchase and sale of electricity.During the first half of the year, 1.9 million cubic meters of untreated timber were sold and 26.8 thousand cubic meters of lumber.

In addition, for the first 6 months of 2023 2,167 exchange deals were concluded in the separate module of the electronic trading system of UEEX LLC in the direction "Trading in exchange goods, included in the list of types of products, which are traded exclusively on organized commodity markets". The volumes of oil and gas condensate in this direction amounted to 107,590.38 tons, liquefied gas – 30,331.2 tons.

"According to the results of the first half of 2023, we see the preservation of activity of bidders and development in certain areas. Reliability of trades and auctions has helped us maintain the trust of our customers and has given us confidence in the future. UEEX helps its clients realize energy resources on the most favorable and competitive terms," said CEO of UEEX O. Kovalenko.