New coronavirus strain hits Ukraine: Even vaccinated at risk

The Ministry of Health recorded a new FLiRT coronavirus subvariant for the first time. Two cases in Kyiv and one in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Photo: Pixabay

In July 2024, Ukraine confirmed its initial cases of a new SARS-CoV-2 subvariant named FLiRT, according to Ihor Kuzin, the Deputy Health Minister and Chief State Sanitary Doctor.

Three cases of the FLiRT coronavirus subvariant were detected last week (July 29 – August 4). Two were in Kyiv and one in the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. The patients are two women and a man over 60 years old.

The global spread of the new FLiRT subvariant was announced in December 2023, with the most cases detected in Australia. In summer 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that this variant was found in over 28% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The new coronavirus strain, FLiRT, is derived from the Omicron variant. Due to specific mutations in the spike protein, the virus can better bind to cells and evade immune response.

FLiRT more quickly affects weakened immunity, and even previously vaccinated individuals can become ill, although acquired immunity from vaccination reduces the risk of complications during illness.

The new strain doesn't have a specific danger assessment, but the World Health Organization believes it should be monitored at the country level.

As of August 2024, ten strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are circulating in Ukraine, all of which are different subvariants of the Omicron variant.