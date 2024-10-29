Russia attacks Kyiv with strike drones: debris falls in two districts, casualties reported – photos

The Kyiv authorities reported the fall of debris in the Solomyanskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the capital

Russia launched another drone attack on Ukraine overnight, targeting Kyiv and other regions, with five people injured in the capital, according to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko.

At 4:31 a.m., Popko reported that air defense forces were active in the capital.

Later, debris from the drones was reported to have fallen in the Solomyanskyi district, causing a fire that damaged vehicles and a residential building.

Debris also fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district on open ground.

As of 5:16 a.m., the fire in the Solomyanskyi district was contained, but a gas pipe on the facade of a nine-story residential building was ruptured, leading to a fire in a nearby store. This fire was also contained.

By 6:07 a.m., it was reported that five people in Kyiv were injured as a result of the nighttime drone attack.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that this was the 18th air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October. Air raid alerts were issued twice overnight, lasting over four hours in total. The drones approached the capital from different directions but were detected and neutralized by air defense forces.

In the Solomyanskyi district, five people sought medical assistance, and one person was hospitalized.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris shattered windows in a three-story administrative building. No reports of injuries were received.

Russia has been launching almost nightly drone attacks on Ukraine, including the capital. Overnight on October 26, the aggressor launched 80 drones across Ukraine, with air defense forces shooting down 41 of them.

Overnight on October 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones of various types. The military managed to shoot down 66 of them, but there were also enemy hits on civilian infrastructure.