The Ferris Wheel has stopped working in Podil. It may be installed at another location

The KCSA has repeatedly issued orders to dismantle the attraction, and now the owner is obliged to dismantle it, the KCSA says

Ferris wheel on Podil in Kyiv (Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine)

The Ferris Wheel attraction in Podil was closed at the request of the prosecutor's office, and the owner is dismantling the structure on his own. About reported at the Kyiv City State Administration.

The report states that specialists of the Kyiv Territorial Control Department have repeatedly issued orders to dismantle the attraction, and the latest one was issued on December 22 this year. Employees of the Inspectorate for Improvement also drew up an administrative report against the owners of the attraction.

According to Mykhailo Budilov, director of the city's territorial control department, dismantling such structures is not within the authority of either the land resources department or the territorial control department of Kyiv.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration, referring to the act of periodic technical inspection of the Interregional Expert Technical Center LLC dated October 21, 2025, noted that the operation of the attraction was possible in accordance with the passport characteristics.

"During the inspection, experts examined all components, mechanisms, devices and safety devices, the condition of the metal structure, bolted and welded joints. In addition, they conducted a test, which the attraction passed: at the time of the inspection, all components, mechanisms, devices and safety devices were working properly. After the loads were removed, no cracks or residual deformations of the metal structure and welds were detected," they added.

The city is negotiating with the owner about the possible installation of the Ferris wheel at another location in the capital.