India to participate in Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, PM Modi says

More than 50 countries have already confirmed their participation in the summit

Narendra Modi (Photo: EPA)

India will participate in the upcoming peace summit on the settlement of the war in Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with PTI, according to The Siasat Daily.

India will participate in all important summits that advance the agenda of global peace, security and development, he said, hinting at the G7 summit, which will be held in Italy on June 13-15, as well as the Global Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

Modi said India will "resonate the voice of the Global South" at these summits to shape the global discourse and promote a vision of human-centered development and a prosperous and peaceful world.

"The level of participation will be the factor of timing, logistics and parallel commitments," the Indian prime minister said when asked if he would attend the meetings himself.

Modi emphasized that the invitations sent to India to participate in the summits are a confirmation of the importance of the country and its contribution to international affairs.

On April 10, the Swiss Federal Council announced that the Global Peace Summit will be held on June 15-16.

On April 16, Xi Jinping said that China supports holding an international peace conference on Ukraine, but only on the condition that Russia participates in it.

On April 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian Federation wants to disrupt the peace summit and has a plan to do it.

On May 2, the head of Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak announced that Ukraine would do everything to ensure China's presence at the peace summit. However, Beijing wants the Russian Federation to be there, while the absence of Russia is fundamental for Ukraine.

As of May 15, 50 countries have confirmed that they will participate in the peace summit.

