Brazil's Lula "sees no point" in going to Global Peace Summit as Russia will not be there – CNN

The Brazilian government says President Lula refused to participate in the Peace Summit, but it is not yet known who will lead the country's delegation

Lula da Silva (Photo: EPA)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16. The country's authorities "see no sense" in going to the meeting of world leaders because Russia will not be there, reported the Brazilian CNN service, citing interlocutors in the country's diplomatic institutions.

Sources said that Lula and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira met this week and decided that the delegation representing the country at the Peace Summit would not be led by the president.

According to the state authorities, the country's leader should not participate in the summit, because the event does not involve the participation of the parties to the conflict. Brazilian diplomacy has always insisted on the need for peace talks, but "sees no sense" in a meeting that leaves out the Russians, the journalists noted.

Switzerland's Foreign Ministry Ignazio Cassis, according to CNN Brazil, strongly insisted on the presence of Lula at the meeting, recognizing the importance not only of Brazil, but also of the state's influence among developing countries.

At the same time, as the sources added, it is not yet known who will lead the delegation from Brazil at the summit in Switzerland.

In August 2023, the Brazilian leader said that neither Russia nor Ukraine "are ready for peace."

In December, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil assured that the country would be happy if the Russian dictator Putin would come to the country, in particular for the G7 summit.

On May 15, 2024, the Swiss government announced that 50 of the 160 invited countries had already confirmed that they would participate in the peace summit.