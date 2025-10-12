The new EES system is not yet operational at all checkpoints with Ukraine, but there are no problems – SBGS

Ukrainian border guards do not record any complications with the movement of citizens at the points where the new Entry/Exit System has already started working, Demchenko told LIGA.net

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The new digital Entry/Exit System (EES) is not yet operational at all border crossing points between the EU member states and Ukraine, but there have been no problems with border crossings due to its implementation. More about this in the commentary LIGA.net said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

According to him, the EES does not cover all border crossing points at once – so far, it covers a small part of them

"And in the future, it should be continued and expanded to other checkpoints," Demchenko explained.

However, even opposite the points where the EES has already been introduced, Ukrainian border guards do not record any complications with the movement of citizens, the spokesman emphasized.

In particular, we are talking about the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Poland and the Luzhanka checkpoint with Hungary.

The phased introduction of the EES is scheduled to start on October 12 at the borders of the European Union and Schengen countries, including those bordering Ukraine, noted at the State Border Guard Service earlier.

In particular, it concerns the introduction of EES at Ukraine's state border with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

The new system will apply to all third-country nationals (including Ukraine) entering the Schengen area for short-term stays (up to 90 days within a 180-day period).

REFERENCE The Schengen area includes 29 countries: 25 EU countries (all except Ireland and Cyprus) and four associated countries outside the bloc: Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The Schengen area includes 29 countries: 25 EU countries (all except Ireland and Cyprus) and four associated countries outside the bloc: Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

EES is an automated, centralized database for electronic tracking of border crossings without stamping passports.

"During the first entry into the Schengen area, after the launch of the EES, a person will undergo an extended registration, which will include the collection of biometric data: a face image and four fingerprints. During subsequent border crossings, the process will be simplified and accelerated, as biometric data will be checked against existing digital information. The system will automatically record the date, time and place of entry or exit," the SBGS explained.

The European Commission announced the phased launch of EES on October 12, and border agencies are expected to gradually introduce the system during a six-month transition period.

"It should be noted that the introduction of the EES is aimed at speeding up border control, improving security, accurately recording the length of stay of citizens in the EU, combating illegal migration, etc.", the border agency added.

The SBGS urged Ukrainian citizens planning to travel to the European Union to take into account the changes associated with the new system. The agency also noted that it is cooperating with colleagues from neighboring countries and is ready for possible minor changes in border traffic.