Trump accidentally tweets about persecuting opponents – NBC News

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

In September, U.S. president Donald Trump accidentally published a post on his social network Truth Social calling on attorney general Pam Bondi to take legal action against his opponents. The state leader wanted to send it in a private message, reports NBC News, citing an anonymous Trump administration official.

According to the source, the US president was surprised to learn that he had actually posted this message on his social media.

The source added that Trump reacted by saying "Oh," and then tried to brush it off.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed officials, also wrote that the US president wanted to send this message privately.

In a lengthy post on September 20, Trump expressed frustration to the US Attorney General that "nothing is being done" about his opponents.

"What about Comey, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, Leticia???" wrote the US president, referring to former FBI Director James Comey, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump said that they were "all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done" and added that "we can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility."

"They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" the president of the US wrote.

Trump's pressure on US attorney general Bondi contradicts his previous statements that he did not interfere with investigations against his opponents or with the Justice Department's decisions to charge them.