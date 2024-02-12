Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Germany in stabbing attack, police probe crime

The athlete and his friend were attacked with knives on the street simply because they were Ukrainians, reports the Kyiv Basketball Federation

Volodymyr Yermakov (Photo: Facebook Kyiv Basketball Federation)

Volodymyr Yermakov, a 17-year-old basketball player of the youth national team, died in Dusseldorf, Germany, the Basketball Federation of Ukraine reported.

Later, the Kyiv Basketball Federation reported the details of the tragedy: Yermakov and his friend were stabbed on the street because they were Ukrainians.

"Volodya and his friend Artem Kozachenko played for the youth team ART Giants (U-19) from Dusseldorf. On the eve of another match, young basketball players were attacked with knives on the street simply because they are Ukrainians! The whole team spent the night in the hospital nearby with our boys," KBF wrote.

Doctors were unable to save Yermakov, Kozachenko remains in intensive care, the Federation reports.

The local police is already conducting the case. There were witnesses at the scene of the crime, KBF notes.

Previously, Yermolenko played in the children's teams Teivaz and 5T.EAM-DYuSSh-12. As part of the youth national team of Ukraine (U-16), he played at the 2022 European Championship in Bulgaria.