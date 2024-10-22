85 citizens recruited for war against Ukraine returned to India, including bodies

According to the representative of New Delhi, Indian citizens still remain in the ranks of the Russian army

Vikram Misri (Photo: Vikram Misri/Twitter)

India has successfully brought back 85 of its citizens who were deceptively recruited into the Russian army to fight against Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said, according to Indian television channel IndiaTV.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Misri stated that this achievement was made possible through cooperation between the Indian diplomatic mission and the Russian Ministry of Defense. Among those released were individuals who had died in combat.

"Nearly 20 people remain and we are pressing our interlocutors for the discharge of all remaining in the armed forces there," Misri added, emphasizing efforts to expedite the release of the remaining Indians.

The Indian broadcaster highlighted that this announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the 16th BRICS summit, scheduled for October 22-23 in Kazan.

In June, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs made a "strong appeal" to the Russian ambassador in New Delhi and the Kremlin to expedite the release and return of all Indian citizens. This appeal followed the deaths of two Indian citizens who were fighting on the Russian side.

On September 25, the Indian Foreign Minister reported that New Delhi is in constant communication with both Ukraine and Russia to end the war.

On October 11, Bloomberg reported that India has become the second-largest supplier of critical technologies to Russia.