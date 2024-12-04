Baerbock suggests German military could join international peace mission in Ukraine

Berlin is ready to support all measures to ensure long-term peace, the diplomat said

Annalena Baerbock (Photo: EPA-EFE/MAXYM MARUSENKO)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hinted at the possibility of German military participation in an international peacekeeping mission to ensure a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, according to a report by Bild.

Speaking ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Baerbock emphasized that peace in Europe can only be secured through joint efforts.

"Everything that serves peace in the future will, of course, be supported with all our strength by Germany," Baerbock stated.

However, she clarified that the presence of German military forces would only be possible after a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is achieved.

On November 24, Le Monde reported that France and the United Kingdom had resumed discussions about sending troops to Ukraine.

However, on November 26, the British foreign secretary dismissed the idea of sending soldiers to Ukraine, stating that the country's position remained unchanged.

On November 29, former UK PM Boris Johnson suggested that British troops could guard Ukraine's border as part of a peace agreement.