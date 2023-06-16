Biden open to Ukraine joining NATO without 'MAP' Membership Action Plan stage — CNN

President Joe Biden is receptive to Ukraine joining NATO without first completing the Membership Action Plan (MAP) stage, reports CNN.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

A source familiar with the issue said Biden supports waiving the requirement that Ukraine implement a Membership Action Plan (MAP) upon joining NATO, as stipulated in the 2008 agreement.

The MAP provides "advice, assistance and support tailored to individual needs" for countries wanting to join NATO. All applicants must complete the MAP process. Waiving it would ease Ukraine's path to NATO, CNN writes.

A source confirmed that it was NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who proposed canceling the MAP stage at a meeting with Biden in Washington earlier this week.

Washington still considers Ukraine's NATO membership unresolved as Kyiv must complete crucial reforms.

On May 9, Stoltenberg announced all NATO countries agreed on three points regarding Ukraine's accession.

On June 7, he said NATO should develop security guarantees for Ukraine before accession.

On June 16, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said NATO can allow Ukraine to join under a simplified process.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.