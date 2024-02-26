Biden to host Congress leaders to discuss steps in ensuring continued US aid for Ukraine

The American president will invite Mike Johnson, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, as well as Hakeem Jeffries

Joe Biden (Photo: OP)

US President Joe Biden invited the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and three other leaders of the US Congress to a meeting to try to unblock the bill with the aid for Ukraine, reported Bloomberg.

Biden will "will discuss the urgency of passing the bipartisan national security supplemental and keeping the government open," the message reads.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will also attend the event, according to a congressional aide.

Immediately after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the reason why Ukrainian soldiers "were forced to sacrifice themselves and die" is that Congress "is still debating the decision."

On February 14, 2024, US President Biden called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, to immediately vote on the aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

On February 16, it became known that 10 members of the US House of Representatives developed a compromise bill on foreign aid, which provides $47.7 billion for Ukraine.

On February 19, a U.S. military official told the U.S. Congress that funding for Ukraine has an uncertain future, as the American military has been forced to pay bills to support Ukraine's war effort against Russia over the past few months.