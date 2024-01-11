Zelenskyy responds to report US wants long-term 'war plan' from Ukrainian leader

The US president's national security adviser is likely to raise the topic of the war plan with the Ukrainian leader at the Davos forum, says Bloomberg

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The United States wants Ukraine to improve its plan to fight the Russian invasion, as the war continues for the third year. Speaking in Lithuania, President Volodymyr Zelenskyiy reacted to this and said that the allies' indecision "only increases Russia's courage and strength." American partners plan to raise this issue with the head of state next week during the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports Bloomberg citing the words of people familiar with the matter.

According to sources, the national security adviser to the US president, Jake Sullivan, is likely to raise this topic with the Ukrainian leader at the forum in Davos.

The reason for discussing this topic is the friction and problems that have recently arisen between Washington and Kyiv, according to Bloomberg.

First, more than $110 billion in European and American aid remains blocked, and the Defense Forces' counteroffensive in 2023 has failed to provide a major breakthrough.

Second, officials in Washington are concerned that disagreements between Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi are "slowing efforts to crystallize a new strategy."

The representatives of the Alliance countries "remain hopeful" that the aid can be provided as early as February, although there are no signs of an agreement in Washington yet.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy warned that the allies' indecision "only increases Russia's courage and strength." Speaking in Lithuania, he said air defenses are lacking as Russia has stepped up missile strikes in recent weeks.

Bloomberg's source noted that the Ukrainian military is currently developing plans for 2024, and a full range of options is being considered. At the same time, Washington wants to determine how best to direct its support to help Ukraine defend itself this year.

Since a decisive breakthrough in the coming months is unlikely, Kyiv's allies say that it is crucial to develop a clear military strategy to protect the current positions and further break through the Russian defense lines.

The outlet notes that Ukrainian air defense depends on stable supplies from Western allies. In recent weeks, Russia has carried out one of the largest missile attacks during the entire period of the war.

Also, according to interlocutors, the United States and its G7 allies are also working with Ukraine to finalize long-term bilateral security commitments, which they hope to conclude in February.

On Thursday, at a press conference in Estonia with the country's president, Alar Karis, Zelenskyy, was asked a question about this article, to which he replied that all battle plans are decided in the Ukrainian offices.

"Regarding battle plans, everything is decided in the offices of Ukraine. So far, this is how it is happening," he said.

On January 4, 2024, the White House announced that the United States has run out of money to finance military aid to Ukraine, so Congress must urgently approve a new support package.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said that "on January 8, the Senate returns from vacation, on January 9, the House of Representatives comes back, and, without exaggeration, a decision can be made on any following day" about money for Ukraine.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is considering direct negotiations with US President Joe Biden regarding additional funding for Ukraine and border security.

On January 11, the leader of the majority of the Democratic Party in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, called for the urgent approval of a new package of military aid to Ukraine.