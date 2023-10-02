EU foreign policy chief proposes new €5 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has proposed a new bilateral European Peace Facility package of up to €5 billion ($5.26 billion) in military aid to Ukraine next year, the EU official announced at a briefing in Kyiv.

"I hope we can reach an agreement before the end of the year," he said.

According to Borrell, this will be in addition to the funds that EU countries are ready to discuss as part of the broader negotiations on the general budget between now and 2027.

He also announced that in the coming months there are plans to train 40,000 Ukrainians, including fighter pilots.

Borrell also mentioned the desire to strengthen cyber defense and the defense sector of Ukraine.

A meeting of EU foreign ministers took place in Kyiv today. This is the first time such an event is held in Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that soon the EU will expand "from Lisbon to Luhansk".

