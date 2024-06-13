Britain to announce allocation of over $300 million in aid to Ukraine at G7 summit

This aid will go towards supporting immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilization needs

Rishi Sunak (Photo: OP)

At the G7 summit in Italy, Britain will announce the allocation of more than $300 million in aid to Ukraine, the office of the country's prime minister, Rishi Sunak, announced.

This aid will go towards supporting "immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs, and lay the foundations for longer term economic and social recovery and reconstruction."

The office also stated that Britain allocated almost 12.7 billion pounds ($15.7 billion) for military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine, as well as for some types of weapons, including Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challen battle tanks.

"We must move from ‘as long as it takes’ to ‘whatever it takes’ if we are to end this illegal war," Sunak said ahead of the summit.

On June 4, the British and Latvian Ministries of Defense announced a tender for the production of FPV drones for the Ukrainian military.

On June 12, the leaders of the Group of Seven countries agreed to unlock $50 billion of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine by the end of 2024.