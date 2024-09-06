Britain transfers 650 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine worth £162 million

The Martlet Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) is part of the commitments of the new British government to Ukraine

Military LMM Martlet MANPADS (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The United Kingdom will transfer 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) to Ukraine as part of a contract to bolster Ukrainian air defense, the Ministry of Defense announced. The missiles, valued at £162 million, are part of the new British government's commitments to Ukraine.

This military aid package was announced by the new Defense Minister John Healey at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the "Ramstein format" in Germany.

The missiles, manufactured by Thales at a factory in Belfast, are highly versatile and can be launched from various platforms, including land, sea, and air.

A distinctive feature of the LMM Martlet missile is its dual-channel guidance system, which uses a laser beam and infrared guidance in the final stage of targeting. The missile's relatively low speed makes it more convenient and effective for operators of man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).

On August 18, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening video address, emphasized the need to expedite the delivery of aid from already announced packages, particularly from the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

On August 19, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the National Security Council with a request to develop a project for broader support for Ukraine.