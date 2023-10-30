United Kingdom will not let the world "forget about the urgent need to support Ukraine", will provide more military aid and unite allies, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in a conversation with the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The British official believes Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the world will forget about the urgent need to support Ukraine.

"Britain will never allow this to happen – we will provide more military support and rally our allies to give Ukraine what it needs to win," the defense secretary said.

Previously, Shapps stated that Putin cannot win the war, but he also cannot find a way out of it.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that after the start of the war in Israel, aid to Ukraine from partners continues and will continue until "complete victory".

Anonymous interlocutors told TIME that Zelenskyy "feels betrayed by Western allies" who "left him without the means to win the war, only to survive it." Despite this, he is not going to give up fighting and pursue a truce with the Russian Federation, and his belief in the victory of Ukraine "worries some of his advisers."

