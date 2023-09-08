UK intelligence to ramp up Black Sea monitoring to counter Russia's 'grain warfare'
British intelligence will monitor Russia's actions in the Black Sea to prevent the aggressor state from attacking civilian vessels, announced British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to Sky News.
London will take a number of measures that will help the world in the fight against the "weaponization of grain" on the part of Vladimir Putin.
"Britain will use military intelligence and surveillance to monitor Russian activity in the Black Sea to deter any Russian strikes against civilian vessels transporting grain," Sunak said.
He noted that his country will also hold an international summit on food security.
The British newspaper The Daily Telegraph writes that the country's aviation protects cargo ships transporting grain from Ukraine. British jets have been patrolling the Black Sea in recent weeks to deter Russia from launching strikes on civilian vessels.
"We will use our intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to monitor Russia's activities in the Black Sea. As part of these surveillance operations, UK Air Force aircraft fly over the area to deter Russia from launching illegal strikes against civilian vessels," PM Sunak's office explained.
On September 3, Russia attacked Izmail and, above all, Reni. As a result of hitting the port infrastructure, two civilian employees of the port were injured and hospitalized.
On September 4, the Russian Federation carried out another attack on Ukrainian ports, and during the drone raid (according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs/State Border Guard Service), some of them fell and exploded on the territory of Romania.
On September 6, Russia attacked the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, targeting port and agricultural facilities, killing one man.
