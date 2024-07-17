British Defense Ministry considers Russia and China to be 'lethal' threat

In addition to Russia and China, the Ministry of Defense names Iran and North Korea as the main threats to Britain

George Robertson (Photo: EPA)

China, Russia and several other countries pose a "mortal" threat to Britain, said the former secretary general of NATO, the head of the strategic review of Britain's defense posture, George Robertson, according to Bloomberg.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Robertson called Russia, China, Iran and North Korea countries that pose a lethal threat to United Kingdom.

"We’re confronted by a deadly quartet of nations increasingly working together," he said.

Robertson's remarks are important because the review will determine the direction of the new Labor government's defense policy, the agency noted.

The journalists added that the document will be published in early 2025 and will lay out a road map for how Britain will meet new Prime Minister Keir Starmer's goal of spending 2.5% of GDP on defense.

On May 4, The Telegraph wrote that Trump, if he wins the US elections, is considering plans to force NATO members to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP.

On May 10, then British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called on NATO countries to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP. London plans to reach this figure by 2030.