British Foreign Secretary Lammy arrives in Kyiv, met by Ambassador Zaluzhnyi – photo

During the visit, joint projects to strengthen Ukraine's security will be discussed, said Ambassador Valerii Zaluzhnyi

David Lemmy (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/EPA)

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday for an unannounced visit, according to a Telegram post by Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who welcomed the British diplomat at the Kyiv railway station.

"I welcome the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, David Lammy, to Ukrainian soil," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He added that during the talks, they will discuss further cooperation and joint projects to strengthen Ukraine's security.

"I am grateful that the United Kingdom has always stood by us in these difficult times," the envoy stated.

The British government's press service announced that during his visit to Ukraine, Lammy will declare nearly $70 million in aid to Kyiv. The foreign secretary will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

Photo: Telegram channel of Valery Zaluzhny

On January 16, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made his first visit to Ukraine as premier.

During his visit, an agreement on a 100-year partnership between the two countries was signed.