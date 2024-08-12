China reacts to events in Kursk Oblast with call for de-escalation

China will continue to maintain contact with the international community and play a role in promoting political settlement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted

Chinese flag (Illustrative photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

China is closely monitoring the situation in Russia's Kursk Oblast and calls on all parties to de-escalate the conflict, reads in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

It states that Beijing paid attention to the situation in Kursk Oblast of Russia.

"China's position on the Ukrainian issue is consistent and clear, calling on all parties to adhere to the three principles of de-escalation of the situation," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Beijing stresses that "the combat zone should not expand, the escalation of the armed conflict should not be allowed, and provocations that lead to an increase in fire by any side should not be allowed."

The department added that China will continue to maintain contact with the international community and play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the crisis [the Russian invasion of Ukraine is traditionally called a crisis in China].

On August 6, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly breached the border with Kursk Oblast. Videos and photos of alleged fighting on the territory of Russia are circulating on social networks.

No agency of the Security and Defense Forces has commented on Ukraine's involvement in the events in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

On August 7, a White House adviser said that the United States would ask Kyiv for an explanation of what is happening on Ukraine's border with Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Subsequently, the spokesman of the State Department stated that the USA is in contact with Ukraine regarding the events in Kursk Oblast, but Kyiv did not warn Washington about any operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.