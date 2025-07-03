CIA criticizes US intelligence conclusion about Russia's support for Trump

The intelligence service is headed by an associate of the American president, John Ratcliffe

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has questioned the previous work of intelligence agencies regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump . This was reported by CNN.

The new report was commissioned by CIA Director John Ratcliffe. It lists shortcomings in the 2017 intelligence assessment that concluded the Russian government, under the direction of dictator Vladimir Putin, conducted a covert influence campaign to promote Trump's candidacy for US president.