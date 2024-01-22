Polish PM Donald Tusk arrives in Kyiv on first visit – photo

The Polish official plans to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and PM Denys Shmyhal

Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Poland (X)

The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, arrived on a visit to Kyiv, the press service of the Office of the Polish Prime Minister reported on Twitter (X).

"Prime Minister Donald Tusk begins his visit to Kyiv, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal," the post reads.

This is Tusk's first official visit to Ukraine since his appointment on December 12, 2023.

The head of the Polish government announced his intention to come to Ukraine on December 28. The purpose of the trip was supposed to be the issue of the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

This is not the first meeting between Tusk and Zelenskyy. In particular, in 2019, they visited Stanytsia Luhanska together. At that time, Tusk still headed the European Council.

At the Davos Forum, Zelenskyy discussed Tusk's official trip with his Polish colleague Andrzej Duda.

On January 13, 2024, Tusk declared that he would not allow any of the representatives of the Polish government to build policy on an anti-Ukrainian position.

On January 16, Polish carriers completely unblocked the border with Ukraine.