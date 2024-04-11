Duda: Poland may transfer missiles for Soviet-era air defense systems to Ukraine

The President of Poland promised to discuss this issue with the country's Minister of Defense after returning to Warsaw

Andrzej Duda (Photo: ERA/TOMS KALNINS)

Poland has stocks of missiles for Soviet-era air defense systems and is considering their transfer to Ukraine, as was stated by the country's president, Andrzej Duda, at a press conference with his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Gitanas Nausėda.

Duda said he has already discussed a relevant plan with Zelenskyy.

"Poland has them [missiles] in its stocks. And we discussed the possibility of their transfer to Ukraine to provide air defense for Ukraine. I will talk to my defense minister when I return to Warsaw," he said.

Read also: EU Parliament to withhold funding to European Council until Ukraine receives Patriot systems