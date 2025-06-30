Erdoğan names location for next NATO summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the next NATO summit will take place in the country's capital, Ankara. The politician's words, following a government meeting, were reported by Hürriyet Daily News.
Erdogan said that the event will take place in July 2026.
"We will welcome the leaders of NATO [member states] in our capital Ankara and prepare the ground for making important decisions," the Turkish president noted.
The final declaration of the meeting in The Hague stated that the next summit would take place in Turkey, but the document did not specify which city would host the event.
After Turkey, Albania will host the summit in 2027.
