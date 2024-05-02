Ukraine seeks China at peace summit, insists on Russia's absence – Head of Zelenskyy's Office

The absence of Russia at the international summit in Switzerland in the summer of 2024 is a matter of principle for Ukraine, but efforts are being made to ensure China's presence, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said during a telethon.

Asked whether a representative of the People's Republic of China should be expected at the peace summit, given that official Beijing is in favor of Russia's participation in the event, Yermak said that Russia's absence at the international summit is a principled position of Ukraine.

"We are doing everything to ensure China's presence. China is essential. There are constant consultations at various levels with the participation of our partners. We will do everything to ensure China's presence," Yermak said.

He noted that it is important for Ukraine to attract as many countries as possible to the summit.



