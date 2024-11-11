EU delivered over 980,000 shells to Ukraine, Borrell says

The EU plans to supply Ukraine with over 1.5 million munitions by the end of the year, the top EU diplomat stated

Josep Borrell (Photo by ERA/LUONG THAI LINH)

European allies have delivered over 980,000 artillery shells to Ukraine out of the promised 1 million, Josep Borrell said in an interview with European Pravda.

Borrell acknowledged that the EU failed to meet its pledge to deliver 1 million shells by spring 2024 but assured that Ukraine would receive the required munitions and even more by year's end.

"We're almost there. We are at more than 980,000. So very soon, we will have provided 1 million rounds. I know that the engagement was to reach this capacity by springtime. It did not happen in spring, but it will be by the end of the year. And for that we have accelerated a lot," he said.

He added that the EU plans to provide Ukraine with over 1.5 million munitions by the end of 2024.