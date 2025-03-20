EU leaders preparing to approve financial and military aid to Ukraine – Reuters

Among other things, the summit will discuss the possibility of increasing military spending

European Union (Illustrative photo: EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS)

At the EU summit on March 20 in Brussels, 26 of the bloc’s leaders are expected to finalize a statement endorsing Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity, according to Reuters, which referenced anonymous EU diplomats.

The text will call on Russia to "show real political will to end the war," amid ongoing aggression.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a known skeptic of aid to Kyiv, is set to opt out of the commitment, consistent with Hungary’s stance—evidenced by its foreign minister’s March 17 rejection of a €20 billion aid package.

The summit will also tackle a European Commission proposal to ramp up defense spending, pool resources for joint projects, and prioritize European-made weapons.

One unnamed diplomat dismissed excluding non-EU suppliers, arguing, "Those who say that we should cut out the non-Europeans are shooting themselves geopolitically and economically in the foot."

Discussions will further address Europe’s lag in the "global tech race" against the U.S. and others, with draft conclusions setting timelines for cutting red tape, securing energy, achieving climate neutrality, and encouraging investment in the real economy.

"We are determined to make progress. But let's not pretend that it's easy," one diplomat cautioned.

On March 19, Politico reported that six EU nations urged Brussels to fast-track Ukraine’s EU membership, signaling broader support for Kyiv’s integration.