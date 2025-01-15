Europe actively discussing deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine – CNN
NATO countries are actively discussing the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine to aid in the conflict, a European official told CNN.
According to the anonymous European official, there are "active discussions" regarding this matter. The possibility of stationing foreign troops in a demilitarized zone, if it becomes part of any peace agreement, is being explored.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas believes that Ukraine can still win with the right support.
"The stakes for European security are extraordinarily high. The scale of hybrid attacks in Europe have already surged and Ukraine’s defeat would cost us far more than aid," she told CNN.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown disregard for international law and cannot be trusted, according to Kallas. Without reliable security guarantees, any ceasefire agreement is doomed to fail.
The diplomat is convinced that a bad peace deal will only lead to more war.
"Russia will simply rearm and re-attack. We must learn from the past and ensure any future agreement is sustainable," Kallas concluded.
- On December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he sees positive signs from some leaders regarding the future deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine.
- On December 20, a NATO representative announced that the alliance intends to increase its presence in Ukraine in 2025.
- On January 9, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine needs to be in the best possible position before any potential negotiations with Russia.