Head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas believes that Ukraine's defeat will cost allies more than providing aid

NATO troops (Photo: EPA)

NATO countries are actively discussing the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine to aid in the conflict, a European official told CNN.

According to the anonymous European official, there are "active discussions" regarding this matter. The possibility of stationing foreign troops in a demilitarized zone, if it becomes part of any peace agreement, is being explored.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas believes that Ukraine can still win with the right support.

"The stakes for European security are extraordinarily high. The scale of hybrid attacks in Europe have already surged and Ukraine’s defeat would cost us far more than aid," she told CNN.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown disregard for international law and cannot be trusted, according to Kallas. Without reliable security guarantees, any ceasefire agreement is doomed to fail.

The diplomat is convinced that a bad peace deal will only lead to more war.

"Russia will simply rearm and re-attack. We must learn from the past and ensure any future agreement is sustainable," Kallas concluded.