Europe promises to coordinate all decisions regarding Ukrainian refugees with Kyiv

EU official says Ukrainian authorities are asking for "flexibility" from EU because they want citizens to return to rebuild the country

Magnus Brunner (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

The European Union will coordinate with the Ukrainian authorities all decisions regarding the temporary protection status and conditions of stay of Ukrainians in the bloc's member states, as well as regarding their return to their homeland after achieving sustainable peace. This was announced by EU Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner after the end of the meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Justice and Home Affairs in Luxembourg, Ukrinform reports.

"We will not adopt anything without the participation of Ukraine and the Ukrainian authorities. That is why we wanted to be flexible, and it was the Ukrainians who asked us to be so, because they certainly want their people to return to rebuild the country," the European official emphasized in response to a question about possible early conditions for terminating temporary protection for Ukrainians.

The official recalled that the bloc is extending temporary protection for the fourth time, and the Ukrainian authorities are very grateful for such assistance.

"On the other hand, as I said, it's always about balance. But you can be sure that we don't do anything without involving the Ukrainian authorities. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine [Minister of National Unity] Oleksiy Chernyshov was in my office about a week and a half ago. In addition, we as a commission are in constant contact with Ukraine," Brunner explained.

At the same time, the European Commissioner did not specify why today the EU announced only a political decision to extend temporary protection, and not its practical adoption, noting that "the agreement is more than enough."

"We actually discussed everything quite quickly with Ukraine," he added.