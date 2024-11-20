Usually the communiqué is published after the summit, but Lula da Silva approved it before the end of the plenary session on November 18, Reuters writes

Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (Photo: EPA/ANDRE COELHO)

European leaders expressed dismay at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro over Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's decision to publish the joint communiqué a day early to avoid discussing the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced disappointment that the G20 document did not emphasize Russia's responsibility for starting the war, especially on its thousandth day. He noted, "It is too little when the G20 cannot find the words to make it clear Russia is responsible. It is becoming clear how much geopolitical tensions are also having an impact on the G20. The wind blowing in international relations is getting rougher."

Discussions about Russia's war against Ukraine traditionally pose challenges at G20 summits. Typically, the communiqué is released at the end of the meeting, but Lula da Silva decided to approve it before the conclusion of the plenary session on November 18, Reuters writes.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated, "The communique was closed by President Lula. It fell short of the position we could have had."

One European official, who wished to remain anonymous, called Lula's actions "brutal," but their country decided to respect the host's right to determine the timing of the joint statement's publication, the agency adds.

Brazil does not support Ukraine's peace plan. In August 2024, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, stated that the Chinese-Brazilian "peace plan" was endorsed by 110 countries worldwide.

On September 17, Lula da Silva said that his country cannot take sides in the Russo-Ukrainian war. He emphasized that Ukraine should have built ties with Brazil before the full-scale invasion to ask for help now.