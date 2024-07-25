Explosions heard overnight in Russia's Kursk Oblast due to alleged drone attack – video

According to local authorities, a house caught fire as a result of the falling debris of a drone

Kursk (Photo: Russian media)

Overnight, explosions rang out in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The corresponding videos appeared in local Telegram channels. The Acting Governor of Kursk Oblast Aleksey Smirnov reported that 17 drones were allegedly shot down in the sky over the region.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, he reported that air defenses were operating in the sky over the region and urged locals to move away from their windows. Later, Smirnov wrote that a drone was shot down over the Medvensky district.

At 10:31 p.m., the governor wrote that Russian air defense had allegedly shot down 12 more drones, and an hour later added that there were four more.

Later, Smirnov stated that a house caught fire in the Yubileyny village of the Kursk district allegedly as a result of the fall of the debris of a drone. According to him, a resident who tried to extinguish the fire on her own received burns. Doctors helped her on the spot, Smirnov noted.

At the same time, local Telegram channels publish videos in which loud explosions are heard and flashes in the sky are visible.

Caution: the video contains profanity.

On July 14, a television tower caught fire in Kursk Oblast, the local authorities claimed an "attack by Ukrainian drones."

Overnight on July 15, a fire broke out at a low-voltage equipment factory in Kursk Oblast of Russia after a drone attack.