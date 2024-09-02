Finland President Stubb on war in Ukraine: Critical, but better than three months ago

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that "for Ukraine, the state of affairs looks better than three months ago"

Alexander Stubb (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that while the situation in Ukraine remains critical, it is better than it was three months ago, according to a report by Yle.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Stubb emphasized the difficulty in predicting when the war, which has been ongoing for over 2.5 years, will end. Despite the challenging circumstances, he noted positive developments for Ukraine compared to the past: "The situation is critical, but for Ukraine, things look better than three months ago."

The Finnish leader highlighted the emergence of peace talks as a "positive development." He noted the peace conditions proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which include the return of territories, security guarantees, the prosecution of war criminals, and the reconstruction of the country.

Stubb assured that Finland will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, although the country cannot act as a mediator in negotiations due to its own choice.

Commenting on the Ukrainian military's strike on the Russian airbase Olenya on July 27, Stubb said Finns need to get used to the fact that a war is happening near their borders and that Ukraine will use all means to win.

The distance from the Finnish border to Olenya is approximately 150 kilometers.

Stubb regularly calls on Europe to strengthen its support for Ukraine and to enhance its own defense capabilities.