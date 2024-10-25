Fire in Kyiv after Russian drone strikes residential building

Emergency services are on the scene

Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An explosion occurred in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv after a Russian drone hit a residential building, according to the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

21:20: "Explosion in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. Preliminary reports suggest an enemy UAV struck a residential building. Emergency services are on their way. More details to follow," the mayor wrote.

21:27: The upper floors of the high-rise building hit by the Russian drone are on fire, and emergency services are on site, Klitschko reported.

Earlier, at 20:55, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian drones. Later, at 21:11, the head of the city's military administration, Serhii Popko, reported that air defense systems were active.

21:36: Preliminary information indicates that several apartments on the upper floors of the multi-story building in the Solomianskyi district were damaged, and a fire broke out. Details on the damage and casualties are still being clarified, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) wrote.

21:39: Apartments on the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors were damaged, with all emergency services present, Klitschko informed.

21:44: The air raid alert is ongoing, with a threat coming from the north. The head of the KCMA urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

21:45: Air defense systems are active over Kyiv, the official said.

21:51: Residents are being evacuated from the multi-story building in the Solomianskyi district, and information on casualties is still being confirmed.

There are also reports of debris falling in an open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with no casualties reported, according to the KCMA.

21:57: The air raid alert in Kyiv was lifted.

Updated at 22:12: The Russian strike partially damaged apartments on the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of a 25-story residential building, with subsequent fires on the 16th and 17th floors, reported the State Emergency Service.

Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing, with 43 firefighters and 11 fire-rescue units on the scene.

Information on casualties is still being clarified.

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS