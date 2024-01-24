Slovak Prime Minister Fico visits Ukraine, PM Shmyhal hoping to hold 'constructive' talks

Slovak PM Fico came to meet with Shmyhal in Uzhhorod, but previously claimed that the refusal to visit Kyiv was not connected with the war

Robert Fico and Denys Shmyhal in Uzhhorod (Photo: screenshot from the video)

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico arrived in Uzhhorod for negotiations with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, announced the Ukrainian premier.

Issues of bilateral relations and support for European initiatives will be discussed during the meeting with Fico.

"We are counting on a constructive and practical dialogue," Shmyhal said.

The published videos show that the heads of government have already met and started negotiations.

On the eve of the visit, Fico said that life in Kyiv is "absolutely normal" and that "there is no war" there. This statement came just hours after the Russian army launched a combined massive missile attack.

Fico has repeatedly opposed military aid to Ukraine, but in December 2023 he said he would not prevent Slovak companies from producing and supplying weapons.

On the eve of the summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Fico said that he considers Ukraine "not ready" for joining the EU, but will not block the start of negotiations.

On December 20, 2023, the Slovak premier stated that as long as he has the opportunity to influence the Slovak political scene, he will use the right to veto the decision on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

In January 2024, Fico supported Viktor Orbán in blocking 50 billion euros of aid for Ukraine and declared that Slovakia "will not allow Hungary's rights to be limited in the EU."

Also, on January 22, Fico issued a new anti-Ukrainian statement about the territorial integrity of Ukraine, in particular, he hinted that Kyiv should hand over Crimea and Donbas to Moscow.