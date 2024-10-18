Footage shows North Korean troops equipped with Russian gear – video

The flag of North Korea (Photo by ERA)

Exclusive footage showing North Korean soldiers being equipped with Russian gear was released by the Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security of Ukraine (CSCIS).

The video was reportedly filmed no more than 72 hours ago at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Russia's Far East.

Earlier, Chief of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) Kyrylo Budanov stated that nearly 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine.

A source from Ukraine's military intelligence told LIGA.net that North Korea has provided Russia with infantry only, while South Korean reports state there are also special forces among these troops.