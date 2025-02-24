Foreign dignitaries gather in Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion – video

Justin Trudeau and Ursula von der Leyen, in particular, have already arrived in the Ukrainian capital

Andrii Sybiha and Gitanas Nauseda (Photo: X / Gitanas Nauseda)

On the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, high-ranking officials from various countries visited Kyiv to show their support and solidarity, as reported by Andriy Yermak, the Head of the President's Office.

In particular, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and "many other foreign guests, friends of Ukraine" arrived in Kyiv.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also arrived in Kyiv.

"Exactly three years have passed since the start of Russia’s brutal full-scale military invasion. Ukraine and its people have endured countless hardships but remain proud and unbreakable. I am glad and proud that Lithuania has supported Ukraine in every possible way throughout these years. We will continue to do so," he said on X.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkėvičs is also in Kyiv. He announced plans to discuss current issues and further actions.

Photo: X, edgarsrinkevics