Former Ukrainian Armed Forces official suspected of illegal enrichment of 12 million

Over the course of a year, the suspect purchased over 10 land plots in the Kyiv region and three cars.

Suspected former employee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office)

The State Bureau of Investigation has reported suspicion to the former head of one of the departments of the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is accused of illegal enrichment of over 12 million UAH, as well as illegal storage of weapons and ammunition. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation , the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, and the Prosecutor General's Office .

According to the results of monitoring the lifestyle of the NACP official, in 2023-2024 he purchased 14 land plots in the Kyiv region, an apartment, Toyota Tundra, Škoda Octavia, Hyundai Tucson cars, and domestic government bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The value of the assets was over UAH 12.4 million. They were registered both in the name of the person involved in the case and his relatives.

The NACP analyzed the income and expenses of the former military man and his relatives and established that the suspect and his family had no legal sources for such purchases.

In addition, during a search of the man's residence, SBI officers discovered firearms and ammunition that he was storing without the appropriate permit.

The former official was reported on suspicion of illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

According to LIGA.net's interlocutors in law enforcement agencies, this is the former head of the Central Department for Fuel and Lubricants Supply of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zayarny.