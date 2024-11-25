France and Britain revive talks on sending Western troops to Ukraine

Discussions have intensified in recent weeks, sources familiar with the matter say

Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

France and the UK are discussing the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine to bolster European security, according to Le Monde.

Discussions between Paris and London regarding defense cooperation, particularly the creation of a core group of allies in Europe focused on Ukraine and broader European security, are ongoing, according to a source from British military circles reported by Le Monde.

According to the sources, this scenario is not only "not buried" but has "strengthened in recent weeks." This development follows the visit of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to France on November 11.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot also stated that France does not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine. In an interview with BBC, he stressed that allies should not have "red lines" when it comes to assisting Ukraine.

On February 27, 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of the possibility of European countries sending troops to Ukraine, stating that "nothing can be ruled out." Several countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, and the UK, opposed this idea.

On October 2, Estonia's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur announced that the country was considering sending soldiers to Ukraine. However, no decision has been made yet.

On the same day, it was reported that the president of Croatia forbid the army to participate in NATO missions in Ukraine.

The EU must be ready to deploy troops in Ukraine at Trump's request, Estonia's foreign minister said earlier.